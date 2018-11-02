Hip-hop artist brings #theyellowtour to Bay

Shane Eagle puts it out there at new venue The Gallery

Being able to create and to seeing people appreciate and react positively to his creativity are among the things that inspire Shane Eagle. The hip hop artist was speaking on the eve of the third leg of the #theyellowtour held in Port Elizabeth last Friday at The Gallery. “Being able to create something that was never there before and putting it out into the universe, and being able to meet as many people as I can through the shows inspire me,” he said.

