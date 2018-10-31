SA Fashion Week highlights design talent

21 years of ramp style proves the future is blazing

The collections presented in Johannesburg to celebrate 21 Years of SA Fashion Week this month show that the future of fashion is blazing. The twice-annual fashion shows ran from October 23 to 27 in Sandton City, showing the autumn-winter collections of dozens of established and emerging South African designers.

