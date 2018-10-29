Well-known Afrikaans actress Shareen Swart died on Monday morning‚ her family confirmed on Facebook.

A short statement was shared on the Performing Arts Lifestyle Institute's Facebook page.

The acting institute was founded by Shareen.

"We are saddened by the loss of PALI’s founder‚ director and mother Lion Shareen Swart this morning. Shareen has been a mentor‚ inspiration and friend to many and leaves behind an amazing legacy."

The cause of death is unknown.

Shareen was popularly known for roles on 7de Laan and Ballade Vir 'n Enkeling.