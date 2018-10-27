Heritage rail hailed

The Ceres Rail Company recently revived a stately steam locomotive for a thoroughly enjoyable ride

Raw power is irresistible and when its origin is a Red Devil puffing and thundering along the tracks, it adds a sense of being part of history. The wonder of heritage rail travel was re-introduced to the Western Cape by the Ceres Rail Company earlier in 2018, when the famous Red Devil locomotive undertook its first journey since 2004 from Cape Town to Robertson – a whirlwind ride that also included wine tasting at picturesque wine estates along the way.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.