Heritage rail hailed
The Ceres Rail Company recently revived a stately steam locomotive for a thoroughly enjoyable ride
Raw power is irresistible and when its origin is a Red Devil puffing and thundering along the tracks, it adds a sense of being part of history. The wonder of heritage rail travel was re-introduced to the Western Cape by the Ceres Rail Company earlier in 2018, when the famous Red Devil locomotive undertook its first journey since 2004 from Cape Town to Robertson – a whirlwind ride that also included wine tasting at picturesque wine estates along the way.
