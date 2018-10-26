Leisure

Star inspires women to find their purpose

By Zamandulo Malonde - 26 October 2018

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, 29, returned to her home town on Wednesday to inspire women at the Chosen to Speak Girlfriends’ evening at Word of Faith Christian Centre

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
State Capture Inquiry - Day 18: Testimony of former minister of public ...

Most Read

X