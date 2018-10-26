Skinnerbek | no shortage of glamour at Kieck’s event

Oh, how quickly the week can whiz by. It feels like our last catch-up was just yesterday. But it’s never the wrong time for more umgosi, so let’s get down to the business of the day.

While I was getting a much-needed weekend of rest ... Wait, I know what you’re thinking and, no, your favourite gossip girl is not getting old. Every hard-working fairy needs her beauty rest and that’s just it.

Anyway, during my beauty break, one of my very capable minions was at Bay designer Jason Kieck’s Whispers of the Orient fashion show in aid of the Igazi Foundation at the Boardwalk ICC on Saturday, strutting her stuff and rubbing shoulders with the Bay’s fashion lovers with hearts for charity.

The annual fundraiser was as dazzling as they come, I’m told. That came as no surprise as the event is one of those rare PE shindigs where guests actually do adhere to the dress code of formal/black tie. I hear new tourism board head Buli G won a best-dressed nod for her figure-hugging purple and gold cocktail length dress (apparently from Don Marco) and uber-stylish Karel Leerink’s shiny shoes also caught the judges’ eyes. It sounds like there was no shortage of glamour as the ramp parade was matched off stage with many well-heeled guests stepping out in numbers by Kieck. My minion said Kalinka Orban – AKA Mrs Johan Wolmarans – rocked her hubby’s designer dress, and glittering gowns from Donieta Herr’s Don Marco were another popular choice. Skinnerbek kicked herself for not having been there.

Wanting to avoid further Fomo (fear of missing out), Skinners got off her butt and attended the Word of Faith Christian Centre’s Girlfriends’ Evening, where Bay-born actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi was the guest speaker. Besides her great voice that is soothing to listen to, the actress is even more beautiful in person and Skinners felt she could not have chosen a better dress than the mustard number which looked like it was made perfectly for her skin. Lady Nam, as she is fondly referred to by her fans, shared her inspiring journey to finding her purpose in acting and speaking after initially working in corporate New York. Even a tough nut like Skinnerbek couldn’t help but shed a tear. The scores of women – and a few men who obviously could not resist the event – were just as visibly touched.

Did I mention the actress’s unbelievable beauty? I think I did, but a second time won’t hurt.

Skinners is looking forward to an eventful weekend starting with a night with the likes of Shekhinah, Priddy Ugly and Shane Eagle at Eagle’s Yellow Tour at in Produce Street tonight.

Let’s catch up again next week. Ciao!