Chance for new playwrights to shine at Naf

Emerging SA writers who submit works for a national playwright competition stand to win a cash prize, along with the chance to see their play performed at the National Arts Festival next year.

The Naf and Distell have joined forces to showcase debut playwrights who have not staged work before, in the Distell National Playwright Competition, with entries closing on November 30.

The competition is being run in honour of Adam and Rosalie Small, the husband-and-wife duo who made a significant impact on SA’s literary and educational landscape.

The winning writer will receive a cash prize and see their work produced at the 2019 Naf, the country’s premier arts showcase.

The competition calls for powerful stories that promote diversity, inclusivity and social cohesion in any of the 11 official languages.

All South Africans over the age of 18 may enter, and must submit a synopsis of a play and a 10-page writing sample.

It need not be a completed play. All ideas must be original, unpublished and unproduced.

“An integral part of the vision for this award is to provide support in the space that exists between the idea for a play and the final draft of that play for production,” Naf executive producer Ashraf Johaardien said.

Five plays will be selected for a process of development, with the winning play awarded a production budget.

It will premiere on the Naf’s Main Programme or Arena in Makhanda (Grahamstown).

Short-listed scripts will be announced and go into the incubation process in early 2019.

For more information visit:www.nationalartsfestival.co.za/distell-competitionor e-mail:distellaward@nationalartsfestival.co.za