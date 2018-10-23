IN PICTURES | Beyoncé's dad‚ AKA & other celebs slay at SA Fashion Week opening
Mzansi's A-listers pulled out all the stops at the glitzy opening party of SA Fashion Week in Sandton‚ Johannesburg on Monday night.
While the rest of Mzansi was fighting off the Monday blues‚ some of your faves including AKA‚ Simz Ngema‚ Mshoza‚ Kelly Khumalo and Nomuzi Mabena brought their A-game to the red carpet.
Dressed by Gert-Johan Coetzee‚ Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles and his wife‚ Gena also slayed.
Here's a peek into what went down:
Breakfast at Blanco’s💎🕷 @Keys_Fashion #CRUZsafw🇿🇦 | @PixelKollective pic.twitter.com/ddo3DfOmLk— #MoozlieVictory🏆 (@NoMoozlie) October 23, 2018
I think I showed up!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#CRUZsafw pic.twitter.com/hAeAoH1AI1— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) October 22, 2018
My outfit tonight for #CRUZsafw opening party pic.twitter.com/30PwHKp6nF— Tshepi Vundla (@TshepiVundla) October 22, 2018
@Beyonce ‘s father Matthew Knowles and wife Gena Knowles dressed by @gertjohan for #CRUZsafw opening party pic.twitter.com/J7KUBb0Sox— cruzvodka (@Cruzvodka) October 22, 2018