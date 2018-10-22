Unathi shows off her banging bikini body in Zanzibar
Unathi Nkayi is in Zanzibar and gave fans a look at her bikini body during a late night swim.
The TV personality and radio presenter posted two pictures of herself. Yeah‚ it's dark. But there's no hiding that body. Yup‚ someone is Dezemba ready.
Unathi‚ who has become an inspiration to many for her body makeover‚ makes sure peeps know her body comes hand-in-hand with hard work.
From running up Westcliff Stairs to hitting all kinds of gym classes‚ Unathi has challenged her body in more ways than many of us could imagine.
Halala.