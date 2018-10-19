ScottyG raps his way to Florida
A 21-year-old Port Elizabeth rapper’s wish to travel the world is set to become a reality as he has been selected to showcase his talent in Florida, United States next year.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.