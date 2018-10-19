Rap duo sees stars as single hits Top 100

A collaboration between former Grey High School pupil and rapper Xolisa “B.LAQII” Hackula with Queenstown vlogger Siviwe Lutseke on a new hip hop single has paid off as their song appeared on the iTunes Top 100 Hip Hop Chart, shortly after its release on October 5.

