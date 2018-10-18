Twitter still shook by Diddy & Cassie's split
After an 11-year relationship it emerged on Wednesday that US stars Diddy and Cassie are no longer an item and apparently it's been a while now.
*Let's all gasp for air together!*
The pair have consistently been on-and-off in their relationship that was only confirmed a little over six years ago. Their split comes hot on the heels of reports that Diddy is now dating 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew.
Although the pair have always managed to find their way back to each other in the past even after Diddy's numerous cheating escapades‚ Cassie's representative has reportedly said this time she's officially done. They confirmed the breakup to Love B Scott.
"They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months‚" the statement said.
As news of their split spread the pair immediately topped the Twitter trends list and while tweeps were all shook‚ they were divided when it came to deciding if Diddy wasted Cassie's time or the pair mutually benefited from their long term relationship.
Funny enough‚ tweeps felt that Diddy has been talking about his plans for Cassie in his music... but as usual the whole world was sleeping on him.
Just listen:
Cassie: baby when are we getting married??— Damola 👑 (@theDamorela) October 17, 2018
Where is this our relationship going”
P. Diddy after 11 years: pic.twitter.com/Pbb6hpfBH8
This is the guy y'all wanted to bully into marriage? 😂 #Diddy pic.twitter.com/Ie03tz8js7— Kudzai 🇿🇼/🇿🇦 (@Mr_SuitUp) October 17, 2018
The reactions were mixed but mostly funny AF!
Diddy & Cassie have broken up 😦 2018 uwanyisile amarelationship 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/RbgK47829H— Penny (@Penuel_Mashele) October 17, 2018
What Diddy doing is what men do ALL THE TIME.— Lover🌻 (@Kgaugelo_S) October 17, 2018
Ba go jola many years, break up with you 5months later he getting married to his new girl.😩😩😩
Nothing new. pic.twitter.com/Xf9oq0mv99
I think it's weird how ppl frame mutual relationships as detrimental to women whenever they don't end in marriage. Cassie didn't want to marry Diddy and that's fine. Marriage isn't the meaning of life. https://t.co/9kOqfJ2mJj— Feitan (@kingfredo__) October 17, 2018
wait... CASSIE LET HIM GO !!! 😳😳😳 #Star pic.twitter.com/3BBeMRirVT— Kazuo Kiriyama 🌙 blvck (@EliLiberty_) October 18, 2018
Diddy was out here wasting Cassie's time anyway. Sad but not surprising. pic.twitter.com/WCREtNAP0N— 🌺Phumz Madonsela🌺 (@PhumzMadonsela) October 17, 2018
While fans hoped that Cassie is "mentally okay" and questioned whether she was financially compensated for all the time she wasted‚ they were certain that she won't find it difficult to find a new man.
Cassie literally has men falling at her feet right now...
Unfortunate to hear the news about Cassie and Diddy breaking up.— KYLE (@kyalbr) October 17, 2018
Not sure what her lifestyle has been like.
But, if she’s looking for a guy with a one bedroom apartment, 30 days of paid vacation, 0 investment properties, 0 jewelry, and occasionally orders takeout pic.twitter.com/AYSPcOZ3kj
After rumors of Cassie & Diddy breaking up, dudes are sliding up in Cassie's DMs like pic.twitter.com/RM1Q7MMAud— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 17, 2018
When guys found out Cassie and Diddy broke up. pic.twitter.com/p8z6AMMzJd— Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) October 17, 2018