WOMAN ON TOP
Why we all need a personal assistant
A friend of mine has recently started working as a personal assistant for another friend of mine and her family. This arrangement is, in my view, utterly delicious. Reviewing columns from a few years ago, I noticed the words and phrases “hectic” and “to-do list” cropping up more often than not. When I seem to be slipping out of time to walk through the supermarket, rather than trot, there’s a problem – and it’s not me.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.