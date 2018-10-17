WOMAN ON TOP

Why we all need a personal assistant

A friend of mine has recently started working as a personal assistant for another friend of mine and her family. This arrangement is, in my view, utterly delicious. Reviewing columns from a few years ago, I noticed the words and phrases “hectic” and “to-do list” cropping up more often than not. When I seem to be slipping out of time to walk through the supermarket, rather than trot, there’s a problem – and it’s not me.

