Recipe: crispy roasted chickpeas
Leozette Roode’s South African vegan cookbook hits the spot
A gorgeous new book The South African Vegan Cookbook hits the spot not only for vegans but also for other foodies who are keen on a plant-based diet.
Author Leozette Roode is a consultant for Humane Society International as well as a blogger and recipe developer.
She gives great information on what you will need if you are thinking of following the vegan way of eating, including alternatives for everyday products such as various meats as well as vegetarian-friendly foods such as eggs, milk, cheese and butter.
The South African Vegan Cookbook includes recipes for breakfast, snacks, lunch, teatime, braais, entertaining and more.
It also uses locally sourced products which are becoming increasingly available in this country.
“Forget the blue Doritos, roasted chickpeas are my favourite new party snack!” writes Roode, who shows how easy it is to whip up a batch in the oven.
“Not only are they immensely tasty but they are also much healthier than any potato crisps.”
She likes to use different seasonings to give different flavours, such as adding spice with Tabasco and cayenne pepper if you like it hot, or cinnamon and sugar if you prefer it sweet.
“Soak them in vingegar before roasting to create a salt and vinegar flavour,” Roode suggests as another option.
Crispy roasted chickpeas
Ingredients
1 400g can of chickpeas
4 tablespoons olive oil
1-2 teaspoons paprika
1-2 teaspoons ground cumin
Method
Preheat the oven to 180ºC.
Drain the chickpeas and rinse with water. Pat dry with a dishcloth.
Place the chickpeas in an ovenproof dish and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and the spices.
Mix well to combine and spread the chickpeas out in a single layer.
Roast in the oven for 30 minutes, then remove and drizzle with the rest of the oil (and more spices if you prefer). Mix through and return to the oven for another 20 minutes.
The chickpeas should be extremely crunchy and golden-brown when done, but watch out that they do not burn.
One tin serves between two and four as a snack and the preparation time is just under one hour.
The South African Vegan Cookbook by Leozette Roode is published by Human & Rouseau and retails for R315.