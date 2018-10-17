Recipe: crispy roasted chickpeas

A gorgeous new book The South African Vegan Cookbook hits the spot not only for vegans but also for other foodies who are keen on a plant-based diet.

Author Leozette Roode is a consultant for Humane Society International as well as a blogger and recipe developer.

She gives great information on what you will need if you are thinking of following the vegan way of eating, including alternatives for everyday products such as various meats as well as vegetarian-friendly foods such as eggs, milk, cheese and butter.

The South African Vegan Cookbook includes recipes for breakfast, snacks, lunch, teatime, braais, entertaining and more.

It also uses locally sourced products which are becoming increasingly available in this country.

“Forget the blue Doritos, roasted chickpeas are my favourite new party snack!” writes Roode, who shows how easy it is to whip up a batch in the oven.

“Not only are they immensely tasty but they are also much healthier than any potato crisps.”

She likes to use different seasonings to give different flavours, such as adding spice with Tabasco and cayenne pepper if you like it hot, or cinnamon and sugar if you prefer it sweet.

“Soak them in vingegar before roasting to create a salt and vinegar flavour,” Roode suggests as another option.