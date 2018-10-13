Garth Taylor celebrates 20 years in music

SA singer Garth Taylor marks 20 years in music with an intimate performance at The Boardwalk Amphitheatre on Friday, charting his journey from troubled childhood to acclaimed musician.

The concert is a showcase of all his biggest hits, highlighting the remarkable moments in his career.

Taylor had a start in life which could have broken many, spending his first few years in and out of orphanages and places of safety.

His guitar, a pen and paper were the only constants during his turbulent young life, and he used his experiences to become an observer of humanity.

“I used to be the orphan dreaming of being a pop star and having my photo taken with a famous musician. I then got to become the musician who brought joy and laughter to orphans, and have them look at me with the same hopes and dreams that I had as a child,” he said.

One of the biggest highlights of his career was performing for orphaned children during a Christmas charity drive.

Originally from Johannesburg, Taylor became a household name in 1998 with his single, Why, which topped the SA radio charts for five consecutive weeks and is considered one of the classics in the SA song book. This hit was followed by Only with You, another chart topper which held the position for six weeks.

“I want to take my fans on a journey from the very first song I wrote and the influencers I had at the time of each song. “I am so grateful for the support of my friends and family and my dedicated fans who have continued to support my career,” Taylor says.

He got his first guitar at the age of seven and learnt his first song from his mother.

Since then, he has continued to cultivate his raw talent and love of music. Coming from a long line of musical people, Taylor wasn’t interested in the confines of what constituted the “normal” rules of learning. He taught himself how to play by touch, by emotion, by what felt right.

He has performed on stages and at events all around SA as well as treating audiences on international stages. He has opened for Shaggy, Simply Red, Bryan McKnight and Judy Boucher as well as shared the stage with some of SA’s biggest music legends. Many of his other well-known songs still enjoy airtime on local radio, including If I Gave you My Soul, Home Again, Tonight, and a cover of the country hit, Islands in the Stream. Taylor will perform some of these hits as well as new material in the concert.

Tickets are R150 at Computicket and the concert starts at 8pm.