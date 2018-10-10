FOOD
Recipe for spring vegetable frittata
Crack the mould on World Egg Day, October 12
World Egg Day on Friday October 12 is a great time to crack the myths about this nutrient-packed food.
Compared with the egg, no other single food of animal origin is eaten by so many people all over the world and none can be served in such a variety of ways, the South African Poultry Association says.
The association also says that in the current difficult economic climate, eggs can play a key role as an affordable source of excellent nutrition for all income groups.
The high protein content can help with malnutrition on the one hand, as well as weight loss in the battle against obesity on the other hand.
The nutrient density of eggs makes them a valuable contributor to the overall nutritional balance of a person’s diet, from pregnant and lactating mothers and infants, to growing children and the elderly.
The Sapa says eggs are not only a source of high biological protein; they offer many other vital nutrients such as carotenoids, vitamin D, B12, selenium and choline.
Nutrients of special interest in eggs are choline, important for foetal brain development and memory function, as well as lutein and zeaxanthin, playing a role in eye health by helping to lower the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.
With that in mind, try this easy recipe for a frittata, which is a light meal for four people, especially when served with a French loaf or ciabatta bread.
Spring vegetable frittata
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 bunch of spring onions, chopped
- 1 1/2 cups baby marrow, sliced
- 1 1/2 cups asparagus, sliced
- 1 cup baby spinach
- 1 1/2 cups cooked potatoes, sliced
- 12 large eggs
- 2 rounds or 100g feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/2 teaspoon English mustard powder
- salt and pepper to taste
Method
Preheat oven to 180ºC. Heat oil in heavy oven-proof frying pan over a medium heat.
Cook spring onions and baby marrow in the oil with a pinch of salt, until the marrows start to get tender.
Add asparagus and cook until bright green, about 1 minute.
Add spinach and another pinch of salt, cooking until wilted, 1 minute.
Stir in cooked potatoes and heat through, about 5 minutes.
Crack 12 large eggs into a bowl. Add mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk for at least 30 seconds.
Pour eggs over vegetables in pan over medium heat.
Add three-quarters of the feta; stir lightly until evenly distributed. Top with remaining cheese.
Remove from heat.
Bake in preheated oven until eggs are set, 12 to 15 minutes.
When nearly set, turn on grill and grill until the top browns, 1 to 2 minutes.
Cool slightly and serve warm.
- TIP: If your pan does not have a metal handle, you can cover the handle in a thick layer of tin foil and place in the oven.
The dish asks for 20 minutes of preparation and takes 30 minutes to cook, so you can have the meal on the table in under an hour.