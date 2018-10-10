Recipe for spring vegetable frittata

World Egg Day on Friday October 12 is a great time to crack the myths about this nutrient-packed food.

Compared with the egg, no other single food of animal origin is eaten by so many people all over the world and none can be served in such a variety of ways, the South African Poultry Association says.

The association also says that in the current difficult economic climate, eggs can play a key role as an affordable source of excellent nutrition for all income groups.

The high protein content can help with malnutrition on the one hand, as well as weight loss in the battle against obesity on the other hand.

The nutrient density of eggs makes them a valuable contributor to the overall nutritional balance of a person’s diet, from pregnant and lactating mothers and infants, to growing children and the elderly.

The Sapa says eggs are not only a source of high biological protein; they offer many other vital nutrients such as carotenoids, vitamin D, B12, selenium and choline.

Nutrients of special interest in eggs are choline, important for foetal brain development and memory function, as well as lutein and zeaxanthin, playing a role in eye health by helping to lower the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.

With that in mind, try this easy recipe for a frittata, which is a light meal for four people, especially when served with a French loaf or ciabatta bread.