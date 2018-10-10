FASHION
Flats sneak in to Paris Fashion Week
At long last stylish becomes comfortable even on the catwalk
And breathe ... at long last stylish becomes comfortable writes Victoria Moss about the catwalk shows
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.