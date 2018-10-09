Leisure

FASHION

Video, gallery: Luce della Moda fashion show

Diversity lights up Bay designer Braemore Lundall-Sauls' collection

By Gillian McAinsh - 09 October 2018

Bay designer Braemore Lundall-Sauls presents evening wear collection

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ronaldo to sue German magazine for reporting on ‘illegal’ rape allegations
Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines

Most Read

X