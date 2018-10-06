International artists for fest

Phil Fearon, from the UK, Judy Boucher, from the Caribbean, British saxophonist Andrew Young, Afro-Fiesta, which brings an infectious mix of kwassa kwassa from the DRC and Angola, and Choko, from Trinidad and Tobago, are lined up to perform at the second annual MozJazz Music Festival in Mossel Bay in January 2019.

The festival was launched at the Garden Route Casino on Saturday September 29.

Some of SA’s hottest talent will also be performing, including Emo Adams, Garth Taylor, Allou April and the Ghoema Project, Virtual Jazz Reality and Ernie Smith.

Special performances include by Brent Krus, a guitar virtuoso from Cape Town, celebrating Carlos Santana’s music.

Big-voiced singer Karin Kortje is also invited back to pay tribute to her role model, Aretha Franklin.

Singer, songwriter and producer Fearon was massive in the ‘80s with his band, Phil Fearon and Galaxy. They had major dance hits like I Can Prove It, What Do I Do, Everybody’s Laughing and Dancing Tight.

Boucher is a cult figure in SA and her song, Can’t be with You Tonight, is a party favourite. She also had a number one hit on the reggae charts with Dreaming of a Little Island in 1985.

Choko is becoming increasingly popular around the globe with his reggae and soca beats.

Born in Liverpool and now living in Vienna, Young has been classically trained from the age of eight in both clarinet and saxophone.

He has performed at various SA music festivals, including The International Jazz Festival, Cape Town, Jazz on the Rocks, the National Arts Festival and the Rand Easter Show.

Afro Fiesta is a renowned world music group.

The MosJazz Festival is set on a stage on the beachfront rocks, which means the best vantage point for the music is knee-deep in the water itself.

The International MosJazz Festival runs from January 17 to 20 2019 at De Bakke Santos Resort. Tickets will be available at the Fork and Train, Mossel Bay.

Further information from 021-591-5208 or e-mail camissa.mark@gmail.com