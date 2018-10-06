Fun day for Penguin Awareness

The SA Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) is hosting an African Penguin Awareness Day (Apad) on Saturday, October 13.

The Apad day will feature events ranging from a penguin release to family fun races on bikes, trikes, skateboards, roller skates, scooters and the like. There will be medals for the first 100 race participants who complete their event.

There will also be food stalls, raffles and penguin feeding.

The programme for the day is:

8.30am: Opening (R50 adults, R30 children)

9am: Penguin feeding

10.30am: Penguin release

11.30am: Bicycle race

1pm: Prize giving and raffle draw.

Sanccob is hosting the day as African penguins are endangered and only 2% of the original population remains. Algoa Bay’s St Croix Island is home to the largest single African penguin colony of 7000 breeding pairs.

Sanccob is urging visitors to come and support the endangered African penguins at the centre just off Marine Drive in the Cape Recife Nature Reserve.

Sanccob is open every day from 9am to 4pm.

Further information from Sanccob, 041-583-1830, 072-185-0890, or visit the website: https://www.sanccob.co.za