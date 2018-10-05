Downright messy ‘Last Supper’ on the menu at Barn

Zwide actor and playwright Xolani Mali will direct his new play, The Last Supper, The Musical, at the Barn at the PE Opera House next week. The Last Supper is part of the Opera House’s Drama Seasons and will run from Wednesday October 10 to Saturday October 13. The cast includes Anele Chayi Penny, who plays Mandla having a “last supper” with his family ahead of a jail term.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.