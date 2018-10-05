Downright messy ‘Last Supper’ on the menu at Barn
Zwide actor and playwright Xolani Mali will direct his new play, The Last Supper, The Musical, at the Barn at the PE Opera House next week. The Last Supper is part of the Opera House’s Drama Seasons and will run from Wednesday October 10 to Saturday October 13. The cast includes Anele Chayi Penny, who plays Mandla having a “last supper” with his family ahead of a jail term.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.