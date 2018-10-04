Bonang arrived at the court straight off a flight from New York. She jetted off to the States last week where she led a discussion at the United Nations General Assembly.

When Bonang failed to appear in court on September 27 a warrant for her arrest was issued but benched.

Bonang's management‚ Celebrity Services Africa (CSA) told TshisaLIVE that as much as they were surprised by the situation‚ she would comply with Sars and allow the law to take its course.

"The recent enquiry came as a surprise to Ms Matheba‚ nonetheless Ms Matheba has full respect and will comply with Sars‚ the South African legal system and processes‚" her manager Davin Phillips said.

Davin added that the star had also hired a new audit team to work with Sars in an attempt to sort out her issues with the taxman.