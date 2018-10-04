American comic Dave Chappelle to visit SA

American comedian and actor Dave Chappelle will perform in South Africa for the first time next month. Live Nation Comedy in association with Real Comedy are presenting the American stand-up comic in three shows. In 2017, Chappelle celebrated 30 years in comedy by releasing four stand-up specials on Netflix along with a companion double-feature vinyl comedy album.

