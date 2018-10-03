WOMAN ON TOP

It's time to play pretend again

Who are you pretending to be? I wasn’t expecting the question, but the answer distracted me from mundane things for the rest of that morning, until I understood. My niece Vicky recently told me that listening to podcasts was a pleasant method for grounding, re-setting oneself for the day, and focusing on the stuff that matters, rather than the hum-drum of routine and stress, which become an embraced focus, instead of a distraction to overcome.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.