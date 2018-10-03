WOMAN ON TOP
It's time to play pretend again
Who are you pretending to be? I wasn’t expecting the question, but the answer distracted me from mundane things for the rest of that morning, until I understood. My niece Vicky recently told me that listening to podcasts was a pleasant method for grounding, re-setting oneself for the day, and focusing on the stuff that matters, rather than the hum-drum of routine and stress, which become an embraced focus, instead of a distraction to overcome.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.