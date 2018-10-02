Acoustic evening at the Music Kitchen
The Four Winds Music Club is hosting a diverse line-up at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Wednesday night. ● Anton Calitz is a Port Elizabeth musician, well known for his many original acoustic songs. The versatile musician plays guitar, pan pipes, mouth organ and banjo. ● Erica Primary School music teacher Renate Seggie has “a wonderful voice and her acoustic guitar playing makes you sit up and listen”, organiser Alasdair Gillies says.
