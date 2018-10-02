Acoustic evening at the Music Kitchen

The Four Winds Music Club is hosting a diverse line-up at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Wednesday night. ● Anton Calitz is a Port Elizabeth musician, well known for his many original acoustic songs. The versatile musician plays guitar, pan pipes, mouth organ and banjo. ● Erica Primary School music teacher Renate Seggie has “a wonderful voice and her acoustic guitar playing makes you sit up and listen”, organiser Alasdair Gillies says.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.