Sculptures on show at artist’s studio

Port Elizabeth professional woodworker and artist Nico Swart is exhibiting carefully turned pieces alongside intriguing wooden sculptures at his studio in North End next week. Swart’s exhibition, Dialogue with Wood, will run from Wednesday to next Saturday October 3 to 6 at his studio, Barenesta, at 22 Dobson Street.

