Much of war film shot at Thornhill
‘The Recce’ goes beyond the battlefield
What promises to be one of 2018’s biggest war dramas, The Recce, much of which was filmed on location in the Eastern Cape, opens nationwide this week. Director Ferdinand van Zyl believes the SA-made film will provide a cinematic experience that goes well beyond the war genre to also incorporate the themes of survival, love, duty and sacrifice.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.