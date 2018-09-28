From book and ramp launches to jiving at Jebe Hall
Call the Bay fashion police
What a week! Sheesh, who knew long weekends meant double the work for gossip girls such as myself. It all started last Friday evening when your girl thought she would swing past business guru Vusi Thembekwayo’s book launch at NMU and, perhaps, catch a tip or two on how to make the most of this mgosi business.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.