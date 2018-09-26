A South African braai lovers delight
Favourite recipes get spiced up in new cookery book
Heritage Day on September 24 signalled the start of braai season for many South African families – a good time to pick up a copy of the new cookery book go! Braai Time by Aletta Lintvelt.
The book is a collection of recipes from go! and was released this month by Sunbird.
“We’ve perfected our most popular braai recipes from the magazine archives for this new cookbook, with ideas for the pan, the potjie, the good old grid – and plenty of scrumptious salads, sauces and sides, too,” the publisher notes.
“You’ll find steaks done in a dozen different ways, potjie recipes for oxtail, pork, venison and more, and new takes on old favourites like miso lamb chops, fajita chicken kebabs and angelfish tacos.”
The recipe makes six portions and takes about one hour to cook, with only 10 minutes prep time.
Drumsticks and mielies with apricot and chilli sauce
Ingredients
1/4 cup apricot jam
1/4 cup butter
1 teaspoon chilli sauce
3 tablespoons vinegar
900g chicken drumsticks
4 whole mielies, cooked
basil leaves to garnish
Method
Prepare the sauce by heating the jam, butter, chilli sauce and vinegar in a pan until the mixture is runny.
Baste the chicken with the sauce.
Place the drumsticks on a large sheet of foil in a single layer.
Close the foil and braai the parcel on the grid for about 45 minutes over medium-hot coals – the drumsticks have to cook slowly.
Cut each mielie into three pieces. Baste the mielies with the sauce.
Remove the chicken from the foil.
Braai the mielies and chicken over hot coals until both have a crisp layer.
Continue to baste the mielies and chicken on the braai – the sauce caramalises and becomes nice and sticky.
Garnish with the basil leaves.
TIP: to save time at the braai, wrap the drumsticks in foil and bake them in the oven for about 20 minutes at 200°C. Then chargrill them lightly over the coals.
go! Braai Time by Aletta Lintvelt is published by Sunbird and retails for R300.