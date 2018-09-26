A South African braai lovers delight

Heritage Day on September 24 signalled the start of braai season for many South African families – a good time to pick up a copy of the new cookery book go! Braai Time by Aletta Lintvelt.

The book is a collection of recipes from go! and was released this month by Sunbird.

“We’ve perfected our most popular braai recipes from the magazine archives for this new cookbook, with ideas for the pan, the potjie, the good old grid – and plenty of scrumptious salads, sauces and sides, too,” the publisher notes.

“You’ll find steaks done in a dozen different ways, potjie recipes for oxtail, pork, venison and more, and new takes on old favourites like miso lamb chops, fajita chicken kebabs and angelfish tacos.”

The recipe makes six portions and takes about one hour to cook, with only 10 minutes prep time.