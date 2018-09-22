Saxophonist to represent EP
A 19-year-old saxophonist from Port Elizabeth is over the moon to represent the Eastern Cape at the long-standing National Youth Music Competition in Cape Town in October.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.