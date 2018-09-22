Impressive bird sightings attract guests to lodge in Albany district
Five biomes are found in the 6,500ha conservation reserve near Sidbury
Rangers and guests at a game lodge in a secluded Eastern Cape valley have been ticking off some impressive bird sightings.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.