Nicholas Goliath joins Sunflower Day anti-cancer campaign

Comedian, TV presenter and MC Nicholas Goliath is adding his voice to the annual Sunflower Day campaign to fight against leukaemia and other blood diseases.

You can also do something to make a difference to patients needing a blood stem cell transplant, he says and the action is as simple as buying a Tube of Hope – known as a tope – and celebrate Sunflower Day on Friday September 21. A tope is a multi-purpose accessory which can be worn as a headband, mask, scarf, cap or arm band.

“I’ve been a supporter of the Sunflower Fund for many years, and I’m amazed whenever I speak to people in the entertainment industry how little true awareness there is about this cause” says Nicholas.

Save a life

“Everyone knows of the Sunflower Fund but most people don’t realise that registering as a donor is so simple and you can save a life.

“It’s scary that blood diseases are no respecter of age, gender, race or any other status and the patients impacted are as young as a few months old to people in their 60s.

“South Africa needs a very diverse registry of committed donors and helping the Sunflower Fund raise awareness and raise funds is something I am passionate about.”

Multi-talented Nicholas is the youngest member of the Goliath team as well as part owner of The Goliath Comedy Club and Roast Cafe

Funds raised will offer the hope of life to patients in need of a life-saving blood stem cell transplant. All monies raised goes towards recruiting donors to The Sunflower Fund’s blood stem cell registry.