Spiritual songs for soprano and organ

If you love Afro-American spirituals sung with soul, then head to the Feather Market Centre on Thursday, September 20 when alto soprano Lucretia Sikwebu will accompany renowned Stellenbosch organist Zorada Temmingh.

The duo will perform in a lunch-hour concert which includes spirituals such as Were You There, Go Down Moses, Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho, My Lord, What a Morning and more.

Known as South Africa’s foremost organ improviser, Temmingh will play a varied programme lasting 50 minutes and also include well-known songs such as Joy to the World, Ere aan God and Ring the Bells.

This is Temmingh’s fourth visit to Port Elizabeth, having previously played with great success in the Feather Market in 2008, 2011 and 2014.

This concert is also an opportunity to hear the Feather Market organ, which is introduced by Albert Troskie this week (until Wednesday) on the Kyknet TV programme, Met ’n Huppel in die Stap (DSTV channel 144).

Temmingh regularly performs at arts festivals as pianist and organist and has been a freelance musician since 2008 after heading the music department at Bloemhof Girls’ High School in Stellenbosch.

She has been church organist of the DR Moederkerk, Stellenbosch, since 1986.

At this week’s concert she will focus on this strong point of her playing – organ improvisations on sacred as well as secular songs.

Temmingh has released at least six CDs with improvisations, and they will be on sale at the recital.

The concert starts at 1pm and admission is R35 (pensioners R30, free for for pupils and students). Inquiries: Professor Albert Troskie, 041-503-7854 or 082-726-9595.