Heritage Day treat
It is Heritage Day on Monday, September 24 and for many South Africans that means having a braai.
However, why not delve into other culinary heritages on this public holiday?
If the weather isn’t great to braai, or you prefer not to stand outside in the smoke, then try this recipe from Staffords for its take on Cape Malay chicken curry. It serves between four and six people.
Cape Malay Chicken Curry
15ml oil
1 red onion, chopped
10ml garlic paste
5ml chilli paste
15ml ginger paste
10ml ground cumin
30ml mild or medium curry powder (to taste)
5ml turmeric
1 can chopped tomatoes
60ml Staffords sticky chicken marinade
45ml apple jelly
180ml water
600g chicken pieces, roasted
80-125ml cream salt and milled black pepper
fresh coriander
To serve: rice, roti breads and extra Staffords apple jelly
Method
Heat the oil in a pan and brown the chicken pieces on both sides and transfer to a plate.
Return the pan to the stove and gently fry the onions for 5 minutes.
Add the garlic, chilli, ginger and cook for 2 minutes.
Add the ground cumin, garam masala, turmeric and cook for 1 minute.
Add the chopped tomatoes, sticky chicken sauce, apple jelly and water.
Return the chicken pieces to the pan, bring to the boil, simmer, cover and cook for 35-45 minutes.
Stir in the cream, season to taste and garnish with fresh coriander.
Serve with rice, roti and apple jelly.