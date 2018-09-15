Cast announced for 29th Showtime revue
Following the recent auditions for the 29th annual Woodlands Dairy Showtime revue, executive producer Bob Eveleigh has announced the cast for the 2019 production
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.