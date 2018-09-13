Mystic Indian dance guru at the Barn

Internationally acclaimed Indian dancer Dr Janaki Rangarajan will perform in Port Elizabeth on Saturday September 15 at the Barn Theatre. The Nirvana Performing Art Circle is presenting the Samah evening of Bharatanatyam dance as part of its celebration of the centenary year of the late Nelson Mandela and the 125th anniversary of Ganghi’s Stayagraha Movement.

