Bay artists show merit with New Signatures
Debbie Fann, left, and Kelly Crouse showing the entries for which they received merit awards in the Sasol New Signatures Art Competition
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.