Leisure

DJ’s event has jamming lineup

Roof Garden Bar to host Saturday’s ’90s-themed sessions

By Zamandulo Malonde - 06 September 2018

Miss Jay will celebrate a year of Sam Jam Sessions at the Roof Garden Bar in Winston Ntshona Terrace on Saturday from 5pm.

