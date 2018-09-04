Road rage is a reflection of how stressed South Africans are
Road rage is internationally on the rise, mainly because of increased traffic congestion, insufficient infrastructure, drinking and driving, and inadequate policing.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.