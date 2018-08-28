Folkify! bid farewell with shows
Acoustic trio to take fans down memory lane for last time
Port Elizabeth’s Folkify! is presenting its final two shows of mellow acoustic tunes this weekend and next, at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.