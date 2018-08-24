Bay’s young ¥ung hits charts
Being in the company of his sports-loving brother yet struggling to find his own passion for years motivated a promising young Eastern Cape rapper to ardently search for his niche, until he fell in love with music.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.