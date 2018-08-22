Cheers to these non-boozy cocktails
Delicious recipes quick to whip up and go down just as well
Cocktails without alcohol can be just as delicious – and overindulging won’t leave you with a raging hangover the next day.
Try one or more of the following recipes for non-alcoholic cocktails.
There is more to the world of teetotal beverages than a Bloody Mary without the vodka – known as a Virgin Mary but also sometimes jokingly referred to as a Bloody Shame.
You don’t need to be the sober chauffeur, pregnant, on a detox or a teetotaller to enjoy these refreshing and thirst-quenching drinks.
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
This is one of the most famous non-alcoholic cocktails and takes its name from Hollywood child superstar Shirley Temple, famous in the 1930s.
Ingredients: 250ml ginger ale, a splash of grenadine, 2 cherries
Method: Pour the ingredients into a glass filled with ice.
Drop two cherries into the drink to garnish
GREEN FRAPPE
Ingredients: 1 cup green honeydew melon (diced), 1 kiwi fruit, 1/2 green apple (peeled and cored), 1T honey, 1t lime juice
Method: Blend all of the ingredients together with half a cup of crushed ice until smooth.
Pour the mix into a glass and garnish with thin slices of apple.
FRESH FRAISE
Ingredients: 4 fresh strawberries, 1 peach or nectarine (peeled, pitted and sliced), 1/2 banana (sliced), 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup plain yoghurt, drop of vanilla extract, pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg
Method: Blend all of the ingredients together with a quarter cup of crushed ice until smooth.
Pour the mix into a glass. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and a strawberry.