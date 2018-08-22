Cheers to these non-boozy cocktails

Cocktails without alcohol can be just as delicious – and overindulging won’t leave you with a raging hangover the next day.

Try one or more of the following recipes for non-alcoholic cocktails.

There is more to the world of teetotal beverages than a Bloody Mary without the vodka – known as a Virgin Mary but also sometimes jokingly referred to as a Bloody Shame.

You don’t need to be the sober chauffeur, pregnant, on a detox or a teetotaller to enjoy these refreshing and thirst-quenching drinks.

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

This is one of the most famous non-alcoholic cocktails and takes its name from Hollywood child superstar Shirley Temple, famous in the 1930s.

Ingredients: 250ml ginger ale, a splash of grenadine, 2 cherries

Method: Pour the ingredients into a glass filled with ice.

Drop two cherries into the drink to garnish

GREEN FRAPPE

Ingredients: 1 cup green honeydew melon (diced), 1 kiwi fruit, 1/2 green apple (peeled and cored), 1T honey, 1t lime juice

Method: Blend all of the ingredients together with half a cup of crushed ice until smooth.

Pour the mix into a glass and garnish with thin slices of apple.

FRESH FRAISE

Ingredients: 4 fresh strawberries, 1 peach or nectarine (peeled, pitted and sliced), 1/2 banana (sliced), 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup plain yoghurt, drop of vanilla extract, pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg

Method: Blend all of the ingredients together with a quarter cup of crushed ice until smooth.

Pour the mix into a glass. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and a strawberry.