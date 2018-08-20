BOOKS

Review: Twisted Prey is a page-turner

New John Sandford novel is a thrilling read

Sarah Cohen reviews Twisted Prey by John Sandford, published by Simon & Schuster I foolishly dread picking up a book that is well into its series, but despite Twisted Prey being the 28th book in John Sandford’s Prey series, I was genuinely surprised that I found the plot easy to follow and remained engaged throughout.

