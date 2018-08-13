More drama for women’s conference as Halle Berry denies involvement
Just days after Empire star Taraji P Henson slammed organisers of the International Women in Media conference for "false advertising"‚ US star Halle Berry has also distanced herself from the conference.
The Hollywood star took to Twitter over the weekend to end the debate over her involvement once and for all‚ and slammed organisers 21st Century Group.
To clear the air... I will NOT be attending #WimCon2018. I apologize to any of my fans who were mislead - I know NOTHING about this, I have never heard of it. It’s shameful that @21stcg_Global would advertise this way. Thank you @TherealTaraji for letting people know. https://t.co/GRvUcimEBv— Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 11, 2018
Halle's post comes just days after Taraji retweeted a advert of the conference with her face on posters‚ calling it "fake news". She also asked fans to "get their money back".
In the Twitter storm that followed‚ local media personality Bonang Matheba confirmed that she had also withdrawn her participation in the event.
21st Century Group hit back‚ calling Taraji's comments on social media "disappointing."
They said that they would be taking legal action against a talent agency that apparently booked the international stars.
21st Century Group to take legal action against Superstar Agency & 42 West. #WIMCon2018 #WIMConGalaDinner pic.twitter.com/SEpcvAa1Qc— 21st Century Group (@21stcg_Global) August 10, 2018
While ticket sales to the conference have been halted for now organisers claimed that it would now be an invite-only event and anyone who had tickets would get a refund.