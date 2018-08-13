i
More drama for women’s conference as Halle Berry denies involvement

By Kyle Zeeman - 13 August 2018
Media personally Bonang Matheba also withdrew from the conference
Image: File Image

Just days after Empire star Taraji P Henson slammed organisers of the International Women in Media conference for "false advertising"‚ US star Halle Berry has also distanced herself from the conference.

The Hollywood star took to Twitter over the weekend to end the debate over her involvement once and for all‚ and slammed organisers 21st Century Group.

Halle's post comes just days after Taraji retweeted a advert of the conference with her face on posters‚ calling it "fake news". She also asked fans to "get their money back".

In the Twitter storm that followed‚ local media personality Bonang Matheba confirmed that she had also withdrawn her participation in the event.

21st Century Group hit back‚ calling Taraji's comments on social media "disappointing."

They said that they would be taking legal action against a talent agency that apparently booked the international stars.

While ticket sales to the conference have been halted for now organisers claimed that it would now be an invite-only event and anyone who had tickets would get a refund.

