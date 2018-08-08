Obesity and your joints

When it comes to obesity, our thoughts typically go to heart disease, liver disease and diabetes, with little to no consideration for our joints.

However, your joints carry all your weight, and therefore it makes sense that any extra weight we put on will have a negative impact on them over time.

With obesity on the rise in South Africa, it is more important than ever to take control of our diets and exercise routines, says a pharmaceutical firm which makes OsteoEze, a joint care supplement.

It quotes a study published by the International Journal of Epidemiology in December 2017 which says the number of young South Africans suffering from obesity doubled in six years, which is half the time it took the youth in America.

“Obesity is a growing problem in South Africa, with recent studies pointing at women being the biggest culprits,” says Odette Vass, brand manager for the supplement.

“Our joints need to be able to carry our weight, and when it becomes difficult to move, we therefore move less, creating a vicious circle.”

How does our weight affect our joints?

• Excess weight puts strain on your weight-bearing joints, such as hips and knees.

• Weight gain can also cause inflammation, which can have an effect on other joints including your hands and feet.

• When you walk on level ground the stress you place on your knees is equivalent to 1½ times that of your body weight. When it comes to an incline the stress is even greater, and can be almost two to three times your body weight. Individuals who are overweight are at a higher risk of needing a knee replacement.

“Before it gets to the point of surgery, there are steps that you can take to make sure that you get a handle on your weight gain and mobility,” says Vass.

A healthy diet and exercise can help you lose weight, build muscle and joint strength and put you on the road to a healthier you.

It is, however, important to consult a doctor before taking on any strenuous exercise.

If you are experiencing joint pain, there is no need to avoid exercise altogether. Focus on low-impact exercises such as cycling and swimming. Exercise can have an additional impact on your joints.