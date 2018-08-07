All there in black and white

In fashion it’s always a question of black and white.

From the iconic Chanel collection in the 1920s to the latest AW18 runway designs, black and white has been, and always will be, an on-trend colour combination.

Three of South Africa’s top designers, Prime Obsession, Imprint ZA and Lukhanyo Mdingi, have each gone exclusively monochrome and you can view their designs at the Skip Monochrome Pop-up Shop in Canal Walk, Cape Town from August 7-21.

Pieces are limited and all sales from the monochrome pop-up shops will be donated to The Creative Leaders Trust. The trust assists current and prospective students at FEDISA to uplift the future of local fashion.

Design duo Prime Obsession says “the best part about conceptualising these pieces with Skip was challenging our minds to create inspiring and vibrant classic pieces”.

Lukhanyo Mdingi adds that he’s relished “the chance to create pieces that are a lot more accessible to the public.

“As fabrics are our immediate medium, having a garment care company such as Skip makes the longevity and care of our garments timeless”.

One of the big challenges of monochrome clothing is that, without proper care, the quality quickly begins to spoil – dark clothing fades, the lighter pieces get a yellowy look, and the fabric degenerates.