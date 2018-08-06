'I thank God I could fight cos I beat them up' - OPW's Nomsa reflects on attempted rape

Nomsa said the men continued insulting them and eventually surrounded her friend and started manhandling her. Nomsa remembers walking a bit further before she heard her friend scream behind her.

She turned back to go help her friend and that's when she realised that one of them had a knife.

"I heard her scream and I went back to help her‚ but when I got there they started handling me...you know‚ grabbing me in a very inappropriate manner. I was overwhelmed for a moment and then something in me clicked. That's when I retaliated‚ just me alone. Yoh! I fought and I beat them up. But I nearly lost my eye because one of them had a knife. I am now left with the scar.

"I thank God I could fight because I beat them up."

Nomsa said she was grateful to be alive because it could have easily ended differently for both her and her friend. She said the martial arts training she had been doing for a film‚ Super Mama‚ came in handy.

"It's a year later and I am still recovering from that day‚ both emotionally and physically. My skin tissue is still not back to how it was and all work I had to do after that was really hard. I have scars that mean I will never be the same. But I conquered."

The actress said she never opened a case because she didn't recognise the guys at all and it seemed like it wasn't going to result in anything.

Nomsa plays Slenda on Lockdown and the film that may have helped save her life Super Mama is also out.