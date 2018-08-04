With a pinch of spice and love

Cape Malay inspired recipe book a tribute to dad

Treasured memories of growing up in the Bo-Kaap, heartland of SA’s Cape Malay cuisine and culture, are woven into Cariema Isaacs’ inspiring book in which she captures the tantalising flavours and nuances of her family’s age-old recipes.

