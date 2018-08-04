With a pinch of spice and love
Cape Malay inspired recipe book a tribute to dad
Treasured memories of growing up in the Bo-Kaap, heartland of SA’s Cape Malay cuisine and culture, are woven into Cariema Isaacs’ inspiring book in which she captures the tantalising flavours and nuances of her family’s age-old recipes.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.