i
Leisure

Opening a new docket

Mboya loves crime-fighting role

By Zamandulo Malonde - 04 August 2018

When SABC3 announced a myriad of new shows coming to viewers’ screens from this month, local crime drama series The Docket, starring Uitenhage-born actress Hlubi Mboya as the lead, instantly became the centre of attention.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Wow! Robbers steal an entire ATM in Eastern Cape
Ironman: are we ready?

Most Read

X