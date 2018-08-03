Skinnerbek| My lucky break with the stars

Hello Skinnerdolls, here’s to hoping your week was as good as mine. Your favourite Skinnersbek’s fun barometer peaked when the girl flew to Jozi to mingle with big boys and girls at a luncheon hosted by SABC3 last Wednesday. The luncheon was to launch a number of exciting programmes that the channel is bringing to your screens soon and, of course, there were a couple of faces there that are always our TV,

Skinners rubbed shoulders with the likes of Uitenhage-born Hlubi Mboya, Ashish Gangapersad and Duncan Johnson at the launch. By now, you would think your gossip gal is used to being surrounded by the who’s who of the entertainment industry, but your girl almost fell to the floor when former child star and now Trending SA co-host Musa Mthombeni complimented her hair. Is someone going to tell him that in my world, such a compliment coming from him is a marriage proposal? It’s such a pity he left the launch before I could give him my uncles’ address so he knows where to send that bride price. Anywho, the launch came after your girl slept like a log in an executive suite at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosebank. You’re not lucky enough if a hotel manager hasn’t upgraded you to an executive suite because all the regular rooms were fully booked. More so if there are officials flocking in from all over for the Brics summit at the same time. Methinks the gods of Johannesburg favour me: Is it time to relocate, perhaps?

Because nothing lasts forever, your girl was back in the Bay just in time to attend the opening of the exhibition A Community of Families by artists Michael Barry and Garth Erasmus at the NMU Bird Street Gallery on Thursday. It was an insightful yet uncomfortable experience, I must say. Uncomfortable in a good way, though, because it is the kind of exhibition that accurately reflects the realities of our society. The artworks sure do a good job pricking one’s conscience. Your Skinnerbek wanted to hide.

To end the eventful week, I went to Chillaz On Chapel at Roof Garden Bar last Friday, where the Bay’s young and wild like to close off a month. The monthly event, which I hadn’t been to in a while, does draw a crowd even though Skinners’ had her doubts at the last event I attended a while ago. Whether it has to do with guest DJs Lulo Cafe and Ms Cosmo or the organisers just knowing how to pull the right strings, it seems Chillaz On Chapel is exactly where the Bay’s young adults such as like Mr PE uberMANn Ofentse Boloko loves to turn up. A year-and-a-half since its inception and I still hear people calling for the event to be held every weekend.